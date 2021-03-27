Ethridge, Forrest

ETHRIDGE, Rev.,



Forrest E.



The Reverend Forrest E. Ethridge, 97, of Fort Payne, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021. He was born May 13, 1923 to the late Eugene Wright Ethridge and Addie Lee Echols Ethridge. Rev. Ethridge dedicated over 52 years to serving his ministry in numerous Episcopal churches in Georgia. After his retirement, he continued to serve at St. Philips Episcopal Church in Fort Payne, Alabama as Priest Associate.



Funeral services are planned for 10 AM Saturday, March 27th at St. Philips Episcopal Church with graveside services following at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta, Georgia at 4 PM ET. The family will receive friends from 9:30 AM until the 10 AM hour of service.



He is survived by his daughter Cheryl Ethridge Whittle and grandson Chris Stehle. He was preceded in death by his wife Evelyn Cruze Ethridge, his parents, brother James Merritt Ethridge, and son-in-law Jerry Whittle.



Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.

