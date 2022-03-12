Ethridge, Edna

ETHRIDGE (POPE), Edna Marie



November 21, 1931-



February 21, 2022



Edna was born in her parent's house near Lakewood Fairgrounds south of Atlanta Georgia and was Florence Pope's second child to be born totally deaf. She was the youngest of five children and the sole survivor of her family. She attended the Georgia School for the Deaf in Cave Spring Georgia until she graduated on May 28, 1951, with a proficiency in embroidery and crochet. She met John Ethridge Jr. at a social club for the deaf in downtown Atlanta and soon married on September 8th, 1951 in the Chapel of St. Marks United Methodist Church on Peachtree and 5th streets. She had four sons: James, Steven, Timothy and Michael beginning in 1954 until 1961. In 1971 as the new Perimeter Mall was being completed, she began working for JC Penny as the cosmetics and women's clothing inventory specialist until her retirement in 1996. She was a member of the Woman's Mission Union at the Crusselle-Freeman Church of the Deaf and was recognized as Mother of the Year in May 2012. In her retirement she and John were constantly working on their home and garden in Brookhaven, and she remained there until the fall of 2021. She eventually succumbed to kidney disease which had taken its toll on her in the last three years. She is survived by two sons: James and Steven; grandchildren: Becky, Brittany (Elyzabeth), Megan, Michael Brett and Daniel; great-grandchildren: Joey and Zoie; great-great-grandchild: Josephine. A memorial service will be held at the Crusselle-Freeman Church of the Deaf at 1304 Allene Avenue SW, Atlanta on Saturday, March 26th at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to support Crusselle-Freeman Church of the Deaf. Reception to follow service.

