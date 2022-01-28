Hamburger icon
ETHRIDGE, Alice Evelyn

Evelyn passed away this month at the age of 94. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 2 PM in the chapel at First Baptist Church of Atlanta, which is in Dunwoody, GA. Evelyn grew up in Gray, GA and attended business school at Georgia College in Macon. After working for Bibb Manufacturing, she moved to Atlanta and worked for Frigidaire. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Atlanta and participated in the choir, including the Passion Play for many years. She is survived by her twin sisters, Mary Jane Ethridge and Laverne Jean Ethridge, her nephew, Stephen Ethridge, and niece, Julie Kimpling. Her parents were Alice Balkcom Ethridge and Williams Jennings Bryan Ethridge Sr., "Genie" of Gray, GA, and she also had 2 brothers, Williams Jennings Bryan Ethridge, Jr., "Snooks", and Henry Earl Ethridge, "Bo".




