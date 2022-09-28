ESTILE, Linda Lee Nelson



Linda Lee Nelson Estile, 76, of Atlanta, passed away peacefully at her home on September 22, 2022. Linda was born in Chicago, Illinois, and was the oldest of 3 children. She grew up in Jackson, Mississippi, and Memphis, Tennessee, where she graduated from White Station High School in 1964. She then attended Memphis State University, where she graduated in 1968 with a degree in Education, and a minor in Library Science. She met her husband of 54 years, Robert Estile, in November of 1967, and they were married the following August of 1968. Bob and Linda lived in many cities around the country due to Bob's military service before settling in Atlanta in 1985. She is survived by her loving husband Bob; her children, Daniel (spouse Mandy) Estile of Watkinsville and Holli (spouse Max) Eremine of Atlanta; and three grandchildren, Henri, Knox and Lucyann.



Linda loved sewing, knitting, and walking. She served for 23 years at Westminster Presbyterian Church PCA in Atlanta as their Office Administrator and Senior Care Coordinator as well as providing Administrative support for Camp Westminster of Conyers, GA. Through her involvement in these activities, she formed many lifelong friendships. She gave her time and love to any that had a need. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and celebrating the holidays.



A memorial service will be held on October 15 at Westminster Presbyterian Church PCA, 1438 Sheridan Road, Atlanta, at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation for bile duct cancer research (https://cholangiocarcinoma.org).

