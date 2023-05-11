X

ESTERLINE, Bobbye Laverne

August 28, 1932 - May 6, 2023

Born August 28, 1932 in Russellville, Arkansas died on May 6, 2023 in Lawrenceville, Georgia. The only child of John White Hale and Rose Anne Chevalier Hale. Bobbye moved to Toledo, Ohio at age eight and graduated from Woodward High School and Slautzenberger Business College. The widow of Jerrold L. Esterline, Sr, CPA, is survived by her four children, Jerrold L. Esterline, Jr., Cynthia Schmidt, Michael Esterline, and Sandra Padula. She has nine grandchildren, Jennifer, Kiersten, Jay, Michelle, Kelly, Michael, Joshua, Jillian, and Jessica; and five great-grandchildren. Bobbye worked as a private secretary and insurance agent; she moved to the Atlanta area to be near her children in 1999. She loved playing bridge and many other card games, was an amazing artist, and loved her cat, Pookie. She was a member of Christ, the King Lutheran Church in Norcross, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Bobbye L. Esterline Memorial Fund at CTK. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. (770) 448-5757.



20h ago
