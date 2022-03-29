ESPY, Cheryl



Cheryl Petros Espy passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on Friday, March 25, 2022, after a very courageous two-year battle with cancer.



Cheryl was born on November 11, 1953, in North Canton, Ohio, the second of three daughters. She graduated from Hoover High School in 1971 where she was on the homecoming court and prom queen. She went on to attend Adrian College and Western Kentucky University where she graduated with a BS in Interior Design in 1975.



Following her graduation, Cheryl moved to Atlanta where she began a career as an international flight attendant for TWA. She also spent many years modeling between New York City and Atlanta. After nearly a decade balancing a career and a family, she hung up her wings to give her two beautiful daughters her undivided attention.



Cheryl charmed everyone she met with her infectious laugh, the perfect combination of grace, elegance and quick wit. She had impeccable taste and flawless style, always turning heads no matter the occasion. Cheryl was thoughtful and generous as evident by her commitment to many nonprofit organizations, and her local garden club. Her passions were traveling the world and spending time with her family and endless list of girlfriends.



Cheryl was preceded in death by her father, Nicholas Petros. She is survived by her mother, Delores Petros; her daughters, Brittany Espy Ward (Sean), Margaux Espy; her sisters, Lynda Clouser (Mark), Nancy Misita (Leo); her grandchildren, Olivia, Margaux, Georgina and Pierce. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Last, but certainly not least her precious pups, Sampson and Sable. She was the anchor to her family and her abounding love will never be forgotten. Words cannot express how much Cheryl will be missed by all who had the pleasure to know her. Rest In Peace, Cheryl, for you had a life well lived.



A service will be held at Peachtree Presbyterian Church, on Friday April 1 at 11 AM. Immediately following will be a celebration of life at 3342 Paces Ferry Road Northwest, Atlanta, Georgia 30327. All are welcome. Cheryl was a great lover of all animals, in lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Atlanta Humane Society.

