Esptein, Alan

<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">EPSTEIN, Alan Lawrence<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Alan Lawrence Epstein, of Norcross, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Emory Hospital following a short illness. Alan was predeceased by his father, Victor Epstein. Alan is survived by his wife, Pam Epstein; mother, Marsha Epstein; daughters, Nina and Carly Epstein; brothers, Robert (Robin) and Darren (Iris) Epstein; and nieces and nephews: Ariel, Alexa, Brendan, Shelby, and Logan. Donations may be made in Alan's memory to the Lymphoma Research Foundation. A graveside funeral will be held at 1:30 PM on May 16th at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, officiated by Rabbi Scott Colbert. Arrangements by Dressler's Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.</font><br/>