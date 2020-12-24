ERWIN (WOODARD), Leslie Ann



Born and raised in Georgia, Leslie was the youngest of three children born to the late Jim and Jean Woodard. She graduated from Shamrock High School in Decatur, GA in 1983. While at Shamrock she met the love of her life and husband of 35 years, Robert Erwin. Leslie's greatest joy in life was spending time with her family.



She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Erwin, and two sons, Ryan and Christopher Erwin. As well as, her



older brother, Stan Woodard, and older Sister, Kathryn Braithwaite.



She may be gone but she will never be forgotten and will live forever in the hearts and minds of those she touched.



Because of COVID concerns the family will be holding a private service.

