ERRICO, Fay Gresham



Fay Gresham Errico, age 95, of Austell, passed away December 12, 2022.



Fay was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Jeanette Lowe; first husband, AJ Gresham; husband, Tom Errico; granddaughter, Hannah Gresham; sisters, Doris Crider, Mary Jo Maddox; brothers, Harold Lowe, Jim Lowe, and Bobby Lowe.



She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Frank and Alice Gresham; son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Pat Gresham; grandchildren, Zachary (Caroline) Gresham; Taylor (Amanda) Gresham; Ace Gresham; Franklin (Haley) Gresham; sister, Virginia Rice. Fay is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Henry, Hazel, McKenzie, Bryson, Jackson, Garrison, Lawson, Colson, and Stetson; many nieces and nephews.



A private family graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Hospice at 3660 Cedarcrest Rd., Ste. 120, Acworth, GA 30101, or plant a tree, flower, or bush in Fay's memory.



A Celebration of life will be held on a later date.



Arrangements are with Davis-Struempf Funeral Home, Austell.


