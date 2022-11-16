ajc logo
Ernst, John

Obituaries
2 hours ago

ERNST, John A.

In loving memory of John A. Ernst of Brookhaven, GA, his family is saddened to announce his sudden passing on November 11, 2022 at Emory St. Joseph's hospital. A man of deep Christian faith, John lived a full life guided by John 13:34 "Jesus said, 'Love one another even as I have loved you".

John was predeceased by his parents, Anne and Arthur Ernst; and sister, Judith Ernst. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Suzanne Ernst; and three children, Mayor John A. Ernst, Jr. (Monica Vining) of Brookhaven, Elizabeth S. Ernst of Brookhaven, and Timothy J. Ernst (Bobbi) of Chamblee. John is also survived by his sister, Barbara Plezia (Norman) of East Aurora, New York; four grandchildren, John A., III (Jack), Evan, Norah and Ellie Ernst; and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation and Vigil will be held on Thursday, November 17 at H.M.Patterson and Son Oglethorpe Hills Chapel in Brookhaven from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM with the Vigil beginning at 7:30 PM. A Funeral Mass is planned for Friday, November 18 at Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Brookhaven at 1:00 PM followed by inurnment and reception at Moylan Hall. Gifts may be made in John's memory to the St. Vincent de Paul Society Conference at OLA Church, 1350 Hearst Drive, NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319, or to the charity of your choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at:

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/atlanta-ga/john-ernst-11010526




