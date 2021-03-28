Ercan, Mehmet

ERCAN, Dr. Mehmet Erhan



Dr. Mehmet Erhan Ercan of Alpharetta, Georgia passed away on Wednesday March 24, 2021 at home after an extended illness. He was born on August 4, 1933 in Ankara, Turkey, the son of Hamdi Ercan and Zulfiye Ercan.



He attended medical school in Ankara, Turkey and became a Board Certified surgeon in Germany and later became a Plastic Surgeon in Turkey prior to moving to the United States in 1973. He received Radiation Oncology training at Emory where he served as an Associate Professor and became Board Certified. In 1987, Dr. Ercan and his wife established the Cherokee Regional Cancer Center in Canton, GA. He provided treatment to several counties. He and his excellent staff were devoted to his patients. After his retirement in 2007, he enjoyed gardening and traveling with his family and friends. He was very active socially and was a former president of The Atlanta International Club. In addition to his wife of 50 years, Fusun Ercan, he is survived by his son Bora Ercan and daughter Ebru Ercan, her husband, Allen Sautter, grandchildren Alex and Evan, and 2 sisters residing in Turkey. Graveside funeral services will be held at Green Lawn Cemetery March 29, 2021 at 2:30 PM with a reception following the funeral services.



