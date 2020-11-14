EPSTEIN, Sandra Goldberg



Sandra Goldberg Epstein, wife of the late Burton J. Epstein, formerly of Atlanta, passed away Monday, November 9th, 2020 in Pullman, WA. Sandra leaves behind her children, Van Epstein and wife Judy Rose Epstein, Lee Epstein Bertiger, Eve Epstein Fortenbery and husband Randy Fortenbery, and Sam Epstein, as well as 9 grandchildren. Her life's mission was to champion for causes that served those in need and for those that had no voice. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rabbi's Discretionary Fund at The Temple in Atlanta, GA, or Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse in Moscow, ID.

