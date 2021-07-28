Epstein, Linda

EPSTEIN (COLEMAN), Linda



Linda (Coleman) Epstein of Charleston, SC passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 25, 2021, surrounded by her husband of 40 years, Mark A. Epstein, and their two children. Linda was born on April 10, 1958 in Atlanta, Georgia where she spent her childhood. She was the daughter of Dean and Lora Coleman. She was predeceased by her parents and survived by her husband Mark, their two children, Jason C. Epstein and Rachel M. Neal (Ryan), her sister Julie C. Golsen (Rick), and three grandchildren: Everly B. Epstein, Silas D. Epstein, and Asher C. Neal.



Linda graduated from Riverwood High School in 1976, where she was a cheerleader and gymnast. She went on to attend The University of Georgia where she met the love of her life, became a member of Sigma Delta Tau sorority, and graduated in 1980 with a degree from the Terry College of Business. While at UGA she was active in the student community and was a member of the Concert Committee. She married Mark in 1981 and moved to Charleston, South Carolina where she and Mark raised their two children.



Throughout the years Linda held many jobs; Bank Teller, Accountant, Salesperson, Calligrapher, and more. But the job she was most passionate about was being an extraordinary mother and wife. Linda loved her family relentlessly, and enjoyed planning gatherings and adventures where they could build lasting memories together. She had a special place in her heart for her community and was an avid volunteer. Many knew her from her involvement in the annual Charleston Kids Fair, Camp Baker at the JCC, or her many fundraising efforts for silent auctions. Linda was a long-time member of KKBE Synagogue and of the Bulldog Nation (Go Dawgs!).



There will be a private ceremony at Folly Beach and a Celebration of Life to follow. Memorials may be made to K.K.B.E. Congregation, 90 Hasell Street, Charleston, SC 29401 or to the Joe Niekro Foundation (online at



www.JoeNiekroFoundation.com or by mail).



Messages of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com.



Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, 2501 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston, SC 29414, (843) 722-8371.

