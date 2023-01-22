ajc logo
Epperson, Timothy

Obituaries
2 hours ago

EPPERSON, Timothy

Hayden

Timothy Hayden Epperson, age 71, passed away peacefully at his home in Lake Waccamaw, NC, on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Tim was born on January 5, 1951 to the late Earl Russell Epperson and Maxine Paulk Epperson in Atlanta, GA.

He attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he played football. He met his wife, Lisa Parham Epperson, in Chapel Hill and went on to start a small business as an Arborist. Tim was always curious and adventurous. He enjoyed the outdoors, hiking, biking and writing. Tim and Lisa moved to Lake Waccamaw to enjoy their retirement and made many beloved friends in the close knit community.

Tim is survived by his wife, Lisa Parham Epperson; a daughter, Elizabeth Brooke Epperson; and grandson, Joffre "Jake" Lanning Coe IV; also brothers, Rusty Epperson (Mary Beth) and Steve Epperson (Kay). Tim was deeply loved by his friends and family and will be greatly missed.

A Memorial Service to celebrate his life is planned for early spring.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lake Waccamaw Food Ministry, PO Box 202, Lake Waccamaw, NC 28450 or the Reuben Brown House Preservation Society, 128 E. Columbus Street, Whiteville, NC 28472.

McKenzie Mortuary, 112 Jefferson St., Whiteville, NC is serving the Epperson Family.

