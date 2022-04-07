EPPERSON, Doris



Doris Elizabeth Byrd Epperson passed away peacefully on April 4, 2022, a few weeks shy of her 95th birthday. She joins her late husband, John Robert "Bob" Epperson; her mother, Evelyn Louise McPhaul Cook; and father, Edward Milton Byrd. She is survived by her only child, Judith Epperson Webb, and her son-in-law, William T. Webb Jr., who were the center of her life.



Doris was born in Red Springs, NC, and spent her growing up years there in the boarding house of her grandmother, Clara, while her mother Louise, who was widowed very young, worked to provide for the family. Doris spent her high school years in Jacksonville, FL, where she was a cheerleader and a volunteer U-boat spotter on Jacksonville Beach during World War II.



She met and married Bob, the love of her life, in Jacksonville, where her daughter Judith was born. They soon moved to the Atlanta area, where they spent the rest of their lives, first in South DeKalb, then in Stone Mountain, where they were very involved in the Village of Stone Mountain, including being active volunteers at A.R.T Station. When Bob passed in 2010, Doris moved to Sunrise at Five Forks in Lilburn, where she spent the rest of her days.



Doris started her working career at Atwood's Pharmacy in Jacksonville before becoming a receptionist for a medical practice, a career she would follow almost exclusively and concluding with supporting Stone Mountain Family Practice for more than 30 years, before retiring at 80.



Her work never prevented her from being a deeply involved parent, from making Easter bonnets for the first grade class at Toney Elementary to being actively involved in the band parents association at Southwest DeKalb. She and Bob made their first church home at Ousley Methodist Church, where they were choir members and youth leaders. After moving to Stone Mountain, they joined Mountain Park United Methodist Church and were members of the Friendship Sunday School Class and strong supporters of the music ministry.



A true Southern lady, Doris loved all things beautiful and brought an artistic flair to everything she did. A brief private ceremony will be held this week at Wages & Sons in Stone Mountain. A celebration of her life later this spring will honor her warmth and her generous and giving heart. We are deeply grateful for the loving care Doris has received from her Sunrise family and Agape Hospice. In lieu of flowers, we would be grateful if you remembered her with your support of the Alzheimer's Association and the music ministry at Mountain Park United Methodist Church.



