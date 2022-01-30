Ephgrave, Richard

EPHGRAVE, Jr., Richard George



Richard George Ephgrave Jr. of Atlanta, Georgia, age 48, died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones in the early morning hours of Monday, January 17, 2022 after a brief illness. Rich was an orator of bad jokes, a belter of karaoke, a gleeful watcher of Game Shows, avid slot machine player, the life of any party, and all-around bon vivant. This excellent human was both wildly intelligent and a fount of useless knowledge; which made him an invaluable asset at any Trivia Night! He loved Disco and Classic Country music, but his real passion was travel. Any opportunity to dash off to New York City and Broadway, Palm Springs, Las Vegas, or Hawaii was met with grinning anticipation. He is survived and will be sorely missed by his husband Darron, parents Dick and Linda, brother Rhett, and nephew George, as well as countless other family and friends. A funeral Mass will be held at a later date followed by a Celebration of Life event. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to Lost-N-Found Youth



(lnfy.org ) of Atlanta.



