Entrekin, Herbert

ENTREKIN, Jr., Herbert Lee "Herb"



February 21, 1937 – July 29, 2021



Herbert "Herb" Lee Entrekin, Jr., husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, died after a brief illness on July 29, 2021 in Lawrenceville, GA. He was 84. Herb was born in Dublin, GA. He graduated from Southwest DeKalb High School in 1955. Herb attended Presbyterian College, graduating in 1959. Following graduation, Herb joined the United States Air Force as a Cadet and ended his service as a 1st Lieutenant Aircraft Commander. He began his career as a pilot with Delta Air Lines in 1965. In 1997, he retired as an MD-11 Captain.



Herb is survived by his wife of 58 years, Gail Grilli Entrekin, daughter Janet Entrekin Rhoades (Bob), daughter-in-law Tara Entrekin Prince (Jimmy), grandson Herbert "Hugh" Lee Entrekin, IV, granddaughters Madelyn Elyse Rhoades, Sophia Lee Rhoades, Lauren Rhoades Pusey (Dave) and Anna Rhoades Haase (Brendan). He is also survived by great-grandsons Hudson James Haase, Jacob Nathanial Pusey and many cousins. He is predeceased by his father Herbert Lee Entrekin, mother Oleta Chancey Entrekin and son Herbert "Lee" Entrekin, III.



Funeral services will be held at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home in Decatur, GA on August 3. Visitation is from 12:00 – 2:00PM Service is at 2:00PM followed by interment at Decatur Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any of Herb's favorite organizations, including Place of Hope NGA, Tunnel to Towers Foundation and Northeast Georgia Homeless Veterans Shelter. For condolences, go to



www.asturner.com.

