X

Entrekin, Franklin

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 3 hours ago

ENTREKIN, Jr., Franklin John

Franklin John Entrekin Jr. of Peachtree Corners died March 11, 2021 at the age of 75. John, a retiree of the Kroger company following 23 years of service loved dogs, golf, fishing in Destin and the Florida Keys, fast cars, and most especially celebrating the many successes of his six beloved granddaughters. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Patricia Cumby Entrekin, and his father and mother, Frank and Mary Entrekin. He is survived by son Franklin John Entrekin III (Jennifer); daughter Kristy Entrekin Hrehor (Robert Michael); and grandchildren Sydney Paige Hrehor, Evelyn Elizabeth Entrekin, Mary Ellison Entrekin, Anna Louise Entrekin, Frances Jane Entrekin, and Margaret Grace Entrekin. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider contributing to your local animal shelter or animal rescue organization. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory

5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard

Peachtree Corners, GA

30092

https://www.crowellbrothers.com/resources/landing-page?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.