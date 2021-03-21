Entrekin, Franklin

ENTREKIN, Jr., Franklin John



Franklin John Entrekin Jr. of Peachtree Corners died March 11, 2021 at the age of 75. John, a retiree of the Kroger company following 23 years of service loved dogs, golf, fishing in Destin and the Florida Keys, fast cars, and most especially celebrating the many successes of his six beloved granddaughters. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Patricia Cumby Entrekin, and his father and mother, Frank and Mary Entrekin. He is survived by son Franklin John Entrekin III (Jennifer); daughter Kristy Entrekin Hrehor (Robert Michael); and grandchildren Sydney Paige Hrehor, Evelyn Elizabeth Entrekin, Mary Ellison Entrekin, Anna Louise Entrekin, Frances Jane Entrekin, and Margaret Grace Entrekin. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider contributing to your local animal shelter or animal rescue organization. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.



