ENGLISH, Cindy On September 1, 2020, Cindy Thompson English passed away in her sleep and in her home in Alpharetta, GA after a six-year long battle with Breast Cancer at the age of 57. Cindy was born February 10, 1963 to Walace and Kathryn Thompson. Cindy is survived by her husband Loren English, her daughter and her son-in-law Sarah and Galen Maret, her sons Matthew and David English, her grandchildren Elaina and Nathan Maret, and her mother Kathryn Thompson. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.

