ENGLAND, Dr. John Allen



Dr. John Allen England passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 surrounded by his loving family after a valiant battle against a long illness. John was born on October 16, 1943 in Dallas, Texas to George Levi and Mary Lou Bond England. John was the youngest sibling of George, Paul and Sally. He enlisted in the US Coast Guard at the age of eighteen which brought him to New England where he met the love of his life, Patricia Kathryn McKenna. John and Patricia were married in June of 1962. Their life together began in California with stops in Texas, Massachusetts, Virginia and finally settling in Dunwoody, Georgia, where they watched their six children grow.



John attended the University of Richmond and graduated from Georgia State University. He was very successful in the insurance industry and owned his own insurance companies. He later pursued his passion for education by teaching, serving as director of education for various postsecondary schools as well as partnering with others to create online learning for university students.



John was always ready to help someone better their life and reach their full potential. He loved the ocean and sports (especially the Dallas Cowboys and any of his children or grandchildren's teams). His travels brought him to five continents. John always had time for an inspirational talk. His quick wit, easy smile, and bear hugs will be missed the most. He loved his family passionately and unconditionally.



John is survived by his wife of 59 years, Patricia; his 5 daughters Bridgette (Eric), Patricia Sue (Scott), Ingrid (Richard), Ursula (Larry), Kristen (Eric); his son Thomas (Stephanie); 18 grandchildren, 7 greatgrandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by one grandchild, John Allen England II.



Visitation will take place at Sandy Springs Chapel, Sandy Springs, GA on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 from 6-8 PM. Mass will be offered in celebration of John's life at Saint Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, Sandy Springs, GA on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 10 AM.



In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the John A. England Scholarship Fund at the following link https://www.paypal.com/pools/c/8Hr0uFx73H. Any funds raised are accepted with much appreciation and will be divided among the alma maters his children and grandchildren attend or attended.



May perpetual light shine upon him!



