ENEY, Barbara



Barbara Eney passed away peacefully on February 26, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. She was born Barbara Jane Baby Ruth Ruttle, on December 30, 1934 to Warren and Margaret (Peg) Ruttle, in Philadelphia, PA. Barbara is survived by her two sisters Margie and Marion, two sons Barry (Alicia) and Doug (Janet), grandchildren Andrea & Andres and the Eney family, Craig (Katie), Susan, Lynn (Mac), Mark (Juli) and three step-grandchildren, Megan, Kaitlin, and Justin.



A homebody by nature, Barbara loved playing fetch with her faithful canine companions at the Eney farm in Chestertown, MD. She was an avid reader, enthusiastic bridge player, and good athlete, enjoying tennis, golf and the lasting memories of Philadelphia Ski Club exploits with her best friend, Sue.



In keeping with Barbara's wishes, a formal service will not be held. She will be dearly missed.

