EMORY, Joe



Joe Boyd Emory, age 83, of Roswell, GA, passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. Joe was born on March 22, 1938, in Arkadelphia, AR to the late George Boyd Emory and Josephine Arnold. Joe was predeceased by his wife of 61 years Linda Ann Baxter, brother Robert Emory, and sister Patricia Brooks. He is survived by his son, Scott Emory and wife Renee; daughters, Cathy Reilly and husband Steve, and Christia Emory; grandchildren, Michael Reilly and wife Stephanie, Savannah Reilly, and Roxanna Shipman and husband Cory; great grandchild, Hessara Shipman; brother Arnold Clyde Emory. Joe was a loving husband and a devoted family man. He enjoyed hiking, snow skiing, traveling, learning other languages, reading, history, and especially his family. Joe's ashes will join Linda's ashes in a private ceremony. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.



