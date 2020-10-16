EMMANUEL, Marie Age 97, of Villa Rica, passed away Oct. 14, 2020. Service to be announced. Willie A Watkins Funeral Home, Douglasville, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Douglasville Chapel - Douglasville
8312 Dallas Hwy.
Credit: File
EMMANUEL, Marie Age 97, of Villa Rica, passed away Oct. 14, 2020. Service to be announced. Willie A Watkins Funeral Home, Douglasville, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Douglasville Chapel - Douglasville
8312 Dallas Hwy.