EMERSON, James



Dr. James L. "Jim" Emerson, 83, of Atlanta, died May 13, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with Parksinon's. He was born on January 23, 1938, to George C. Emerson and Ellen Bennett Emerson in Garrett, Indiana. Jim graduated from The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine in 1962 and received a Ph.D. in pathology from Purdue University in 1966. He was a Diplomate, American College of Veterinary Pathologists, and an honorary professor at the Universidad del Salvador, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and the Kirov State Medical Institute, Kirov, Russia. Jim had a long career, including experimental medicine and pharmaceutical development. He retired as Assistant Vice President and Senior Science Fellow, Scientific and Regulatory Affairs at The Coca-Cola Company. Upon retirement, he started his own consulting firm, Emerson Consulting International. His broad knowledge of science and ability to work across cultures gave him a unique ability to lead and address complex issues with vision, dedication, passion, and grace. Jim formerly served on the Boards of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation International, the Flavor Extract and Manufacturing Association, the Calorie Control Council, the Health and Environment Science Institute, and the International Life Sciences Institute North America. The family would like to thank Thomas Bartley, Beth Culloty, LaShawna Watkins, and Weinstein Hospice for their kindness while caring for Jim. Dr. Emerson was preceded in death by his parents and sister Marjorie Argerbright. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mel Emerson; Son, Todd Emerson (Meredith); daughters, Kiersten "K.C." Emerson, Leisel Talley (Ryan); grandchildren, Ansley Emerson, Caede Talley; and nephew, Michael Argerbright. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Dr. James L. Emerson Memorial Fund established at The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine to support doctoral studies in pathology at http://give.osu.edu/Emerson. Alternatively, donations may be made to the High Museum of Art. A memorial service will be Monday, May 24, 2021, at 1 o'clock at Sandy Springs United Methodist Church, 86 Mount Vernon Hwy, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.



