EMBRY, Marlene



Marlene Crowe Embry, 78, of Johns Creek, died May 26, 2022. Marlene was born August 28, 1943 in Chamblee, GA to Thomas Glover "Hank" Crowe and Mary Evelyn Crowe née Wingo.



Marlene graduated Cross Keys High School in 1961 and began work at Embry Realty Company as an executive secretary. In 1971, she married Jack Embry and continued to help him and his brother, Jim, grow and expand the real estate company. While continuing in real estate development, they branched into banking, investing in Peachtree Bank. In the early 1970s, Marlene purchased and subsequently operated Motel 1 in Embry Hills. In 1975, Jack and Marlene joined his brother Neal, creating Embry Farm in North Fulton County where they raised Simmental cattle. In 1987, Marlene and Jack, along with Jim, founded Embry National Bank in Atlanta, GA, which they eventually merged with what is now United Community Bank. Marlene and Jack, alongside their daughter, Jackie, operated Embry Hills Shopping Center until the year 2000 when after its sale, they owned and operated commercial and office real estate in Johns Creek.



Marlene was a member of Duluth First United Methodist Church. She was profoundly philanthropic and because her family was her greatest priority, she generously supported the Marcus Autism Center, The Piedmont School of Atlanta, and Atlanta Girls' School. She supported her parents and siblings in all their endeavors. Marlene and Jack joyfully welcomed daughters, Sarah (1974) and Jackie (1976). She loved her girls, but most of all, she loved her grandchildren, Joey and Dia. Marlene loved Christmas; nothing made her happier than gift giving. She loved to travel, especially with her mother, sisters, nieces, and daughters. She loved a slot machine that paid. Though she was always perfectly coiffed, elegantly dressed, and appeared the epitome of grace and poise, she filled rooms with her laughter and often surprised those around her with her cheeky sense of humor.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Embry; her parents, Evelyn and Hank Crowe; her sister, Mary "Easy" (Phil) Burton; her brother, Thomas "Bobo" Crowe; her stepdaughter, Elaine Embry; and her nephew, Rick Drummond. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Sarah Embry and Doug Gaynor, and Jackie and Jeff Chiusano; her grandchildren, Joey and Dia Chiusano; her sister and brother-in-law, Sandi and Tommy Planes; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



Visitation will be held Monday, June 13, between 6:00 and 8:00 PM, and the funeral will begin Tuesday, June 14, at 12:00 PM with the family receiving guests at 11:00 AM. Both will be held at A.S. Turner and Sons located at 2773 North Decatur Road, Decatur, GA, 30033. Burial will follow at City of Decatur Cemetery. Donations, if desired, may be made to The Piedmont School of Atlanta or Atlanta Girls' School.



