Embry, Jesse

EMBRY, Jr., Jesse Claude



Jesse Claude Embry, Jr. (90) of Atlanta, GA, passed peacefully on January 20, 2023. Claude, fondly known as "JC" by close family, was born in Reynolds, GA, on January 28, 1932, to Claude and Elsie Embry. He passed into eternity eight days shy of his 91st birthday.



After graduating from Georgia Tech in 1954, Claude served in the 101st Airborne Division during the Korean Conflict. Afterward, he entered the work force in the field of fire protection. Claude began his career selling fire insurance with Factory Insurance Association before finding his niche as a Fire Protection Engineer with Georgia Sprinkler Company. He designed the fire sprinkler systems for many high-rise buildings in the Atlanta area and was widely known and respected for his expertise.



Claude loved all sports, but especially Georgia Tech football and tennis. After retirement, Claude enjoyed playing on a tennis team through ALTA. A highlight of his life was serving as a security guard at the tennis venue during the 1996 Olympics, where he met many tennis greats.



Claude's most significant accomplishment in life was his loyal and steadfast love and support for his wife of 59 years, Carole Ball Embry; and daughter, Celeste Embry Sherrill.



Claude is survived by his wife, Carole Ball Embry; and daughter, Celeste Embry Sherrill; as well as beloved granddaughters, Mary Lillian (Lillie) Sherrill and Emily Jane Locke (Cameron); great-grandchildren, Gracie Jane Coker, Charlie Kate Locke, and Liam and Lawson Locke; special nephew, Thomas Mills; and cousin, Laura Embry Smith, likewise survive him. The family would like to express their profound appreciation to the staff at Regency Park Health Center in Dalton.



A Memorial Service celebrating Claude's life and legacy will be held at a later date.

