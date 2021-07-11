Embry, Emory

EMBRY, II, Emory Parks



Emory Parks Embry II, 82, of Flower Mound, Texas, formerly of Decatur, Georgia, and widower of Joyce Cook Embry, passed away January 16, 2021.



Born in Savannah, Georgia in the shadow of the depression, he was a son of the late Reed Embry and the late Martha Hoagland Embry. "Dee" graduated from Savannah High School and a few years later would be set up with his future wife, Joyce Cook Embry at a Candler Nursing School Valentines Dance.



Emory's entire professional career was in local news photography and editing. He was extremely gifted. "Dee" started at WTOC in Savannah as a film photographer and moved to Atlanta shortly thereafter where he began a 40-year career at WSB-TV. Emory was awarded an Emmy for his photography work on an expose about the Army's Prisoner of War Training Program for soldiers headed off to Vietnam.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Gray Embry Irwin and Mary Embry King.



Survivors include his son, Marshall Embry (Kimberly); grandchildren, Cora, Cooper, and Callie Embry and a sister, Martha "Marty" Embry.



The funeral service will be held at 10 o'clock Tuesday morning, July 13, 2021, at the graveside, Bonaventure Cemetery.



