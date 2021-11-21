Embro, Joesph

EMBRO, Jr., Joseph John"Joe"



Joseph "Joe" John Embro Jr., age 83, of Canton, GA, peacefully entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior on Monday, November 15, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving children.



Funeral services for Joe will be held on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory with Pastor Joe Lumpkin officiating. Burial will follow at Norcross City Cemetery, Norcross, GA. The family will gather with friends on Friday, November 26, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.



Joe was born June 22, 1938 in Amagansett, NY to his beloved parents, the late Joseph John and Jennie Laspesa Embro Sr; also preceding Joe in death was his beloved wife, Lynn Lay Embro; cherished son, Jeffrey Embro and granddaughter Hayley Marie Embro; devoted sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Capt. David Bennett.



Joe was a faithful member of New Hope Baptist Church in Canton, GA. He loved his savior with a strong desire to have an eternal impact for him. Upon graduating from Manlius Pebble Hill School in New York he headed south to attend the Citadel and Georgia Institute of Technology where he studied mechanical engineering. Joe was a highly respected aeronautical engineer for 38 years at Lockheed Martin, Marietta, GA. Working over the years in several areas, his last call of duty was in Global Sustainment where his mission was to design and carry out repairs for the C-130J Hercules aircraft.



Joe, a dedicated husband, was married to his wife Lynn for 50 years before her passing in 2009. He was a true patriot, hard working, loyal, genuine and humble man. He loved his career and fiercely loved his family. His grandkids were his greatest joy. He was a devoted youth sports coach for his sons, grandson, and many others leaving a lasting legacy in their lives both on and off the field.



Joe is survived by his loving children, Joseph John Embro III and wife Becky, Alicia Lynn Embro, James Chiles Lay Embro and wife Jackie, and Jason Dean Embro and wife Sarah; proud grandfather to Marcus Carder, Jessica Embro, Joseph Embro, James Embro Jr., Abby Embro, Jonathan Embro, Julia Embro, Taylor Ann Embro and Brooks Embro; sister-in-law, Judy Peacock and husband Buck; brother-in-law, Daniel Lay; sister-in-law, Krista Lay; brother-in-law, Lee Redfern and wife Dori; niece, JoAnne Bennett; nephew, David Gray Bennett Jr. and wife Melanie; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of extended family and close friends.



Flowers are accepted or if desired donations may be sent to either of the following, Emory Winship, https://winshipcancer.emory.edu/support-winship/give/index.html., New Hope Baptist Church, Canton, GA, https://www.nhbcanton.com/., Hillsdale College, https://www.hillsdale.edu/support/ways-to-give/., in Loving Memory of "Joe Embro".



