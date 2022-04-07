ELZINGA, Clarissa



Clarissa Unson Elzinga, 67 years old, resident of Atlanta, GA. Passed away Monday, April 4, 2022.



Clarissa was born in Manila, Philippines, where she attended St. Theresa's High School. She was a graduate of the University of the Philippines. She also attended Michigan State University where she received her MBA. It was there that she met her husband, David. The two would have been married 42 years later this month.



After receiving her MBA, Clarissa worked her entire career in the hospitality industry. Her first job was at the Hyatt Regency in Chicago and over the years she worked as an Asset Manager for various firms where she managed a portfolio of hotels as investments.



Clarissa was an avid traveler and visited over 60 countries during her life. She also spoke four languages. For many years, Clarissa was an active tennis player and played ALTA for many seasons. Lately, she had turned her talents to baking where, in the opinion of many, she mastered the art of baking baguettes, among other things. She is preceded in death by her brother, Armand Unson.



Left to cherish her memory are her husband, David, and daughter Leeann. In addition, she is survived by three sisters: Cecille, Christine, and Carmita; plus three brothers: Allan, Angelo and Alden. Clarissa was a warm and gentle soul and loved by all who knew here. She will be dearly missed.



The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at H.M. Patterson & Son – Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30319. A funeral service to celebrate Clarissa's life will be held in the chapel at 12:00 PM. A reception will follow the services.



In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made in memory of Clarissa to the Ukrainian Red Cross.



It is with great honor that H.M. Patterson & Son – Oglethorpe Hill Chapel has been entrusted with Clarissa's arrangements.



