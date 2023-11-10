ELSEN, Tennille
Age 47, of Buffalo, NY, passed November 2, 2023. Life Celebration Saturday, November 11, 2023, from 2 PM-6 PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
ELSEN, Tennille
Age 47, of Buffalo, NY, passed November 2, 2023. Life Celebration Saturday, November 11, 2023, from 2 PM-6 PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral