Elsea, Nacy

ELSEA (HENNNEY), Nancy Kay



Age 84 passed on July 22, 2021. She was born on February 10, 1937 in Fairbury, Nebraska to Deloris Deadman Henney and Jack Henney. She attended Columbia (Christian) College in Columbia, Missouri and Washington University School of Physical Therapy in St. Louis, receiving a BS in Physical Therapy in 1959. In St. Louis she met medical student Bill Elsea. They were married in 1959. During their 62 years together, they resided in Bangor, Maine; Atlanta, where Dr. Elsea served in the Epidemic Intelligence Service at the CDC; Freetown, Sierra Leone as Peace Corps staff; Ann Arbor, Michigan; Buffalo, NY; Lexington, KY; Cincinnati, Ohio; and finally Atlanta again where Dr. Elsea was Fulton Co Health Commissioner for many years. Nancy Elsea was a physical therapist at Northside Hospital, Windy Hill Hospital, and Grady Hospital. She was an active member of Covenant Presbyterian Church, a regular at duplicate bridge, a volunteer with Meals on Wheels, a member of PEO (inactive), and a proud mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband William (Bill) Elsea; daughter, Megan Elsea; sons: Michael Elsea and Peter Elsea; son-in-law, Paul Trudeau; daughter-in-law Kathy McDonnell; grandchildren: Erin Goodman, Carl Trudeau, Maddie Elsea, and Lauren Elsea, and sister, Cindy Henney. In lieu of flowers, the family, at her request, suggests donations to the Southern Poverty Law Center, The Atlanta Food Bank, the Salvation Army of Atlanta, Planned Parenthood, or 350.org. There will be a celebration of her life at 10:00AM on August 14 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2461 Peachtree Rd., Atlanta. If you are not vaccinated, please join us by watching via live stream by clicking the link at www.covpresatl.org If you plan to attend in person, masks are required while in the building.

