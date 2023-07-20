ELSASSER, Peggy
On Monday, July,17,2023 Peggy Watson Elsasser, loving wife of 71 years, mother of 4, grandmother of 15 and great-grandmother of 22 passed away at home, at the age of 89.
A viewing will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, July 21, 2023 at H.M. Patterson & Son – Oglethorpe Hill, 4550 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30319. The funeral will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 10:00 AM at First Alliance Church, 2512 N Druid Hills Rd, Atlanta, GA 30329.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel
4550 Peachtree Road Ne
Atlanta, GA
30319
Editors' Picks