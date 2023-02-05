X
Dark Mode Toggle

Ellison, George

Obituaries
1 hour ago

ELLISON, George

George Ellison, age 74, the Patriarch, Hearseman and Comedian of HOPE Funeral Home passed Sunday, January 29, 2023. Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, February 5 at 2:00 PM, New Macedonia Baptist Church, 7725 Hwy. 85, Riverdale, GA 30274. Family will assemble at 5078 Jones Road, Forest Park at 1 PM. Interment, New Hope United Methodist Church, 272 Weldon Rd., Fayetteville, GA 30215. Pastor Sharon Cooper, Eulogist. Viewing was on Saturday, February 4, 3 PM-8 PM at HOPE Funeral Home, Fayetteville.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

HOPE Funeral Home

165 Carnegie Place

Fayetteville, GA

30214

https://www.hopefunerals.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Nick Cammett

'Died suddenly' posts twist tragedies to push vaccine lies10h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

2 killed in separate Atlanta pedestrian, wrong-way driver crashes
12h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Braves prevail over pitcher Max Fried in salary arbitration
11h ago

Credit: Chad Fish

US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
16m ago

Credit: Chad Fish

US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
16m ago

Credit: COURTESY OF ATLANTA COMMUNITY PRESS COLLECTIVE

Family: Autopsy shows training center activist shot at least 13 times
The Latest

Credit: File

Goldhahn, Sandy
1h ago
Beebe, Carl
1h ago
Fister, Paul
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Kiichiro Sato

China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky
4h ago
The Jolt: GOP senators renew push for Clarence Thomas statue at Capitol
Bruce Springsteen, Black History Month and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top