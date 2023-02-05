ELLISON, George



George Ellison, age 74, the Patriarch, Hearseman and Comedian of HOPE Funeral Home passed Sunday, January 29, 2023. Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, February 5 at 2:00 PM, New Macedonia Baptist Church, 7725 Hwy. 85, Riverdale, GA 30274. Family will assemble at 5078 Jones Road, Forest Park at 1 PM. Interment, New Hope United Methodist Church, 272 Weldon Rd., Fayetteville, GA 30215. Pastor Sharon Cooper, Eulogist. Viewing was on Saturday, February 4, 3 PM-8 PM at HOPE Funeral Home, Fayetteville.

