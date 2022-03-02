Ellison, Elmer

ELLISON, Jr., Elmer Tobias



"Toby" Ellison died peacefully in his sleep on February 25, 2022 at the age of 94. Toby was born in Des Moines, IA and served in the U.S. Army during WW II. Thereafter, he graduated from Coe College in Cedar Rapids, IA and obtained a graduate degree from Dartmouth College in Hanover, NH.



Toby retired in 1984 from Continental Can Co. where he worked for 32 years. He was their Southern Regional Credit Manager. After that, he was a Real Estate Agent for Coldwell Banker and Buckhead Brokers.



Toby was an active member of Kiwanis International for 45 years. He served as President of Kiwanis Club of Executive Park, and also was a past Lt. Governor of the GA District of Kiwanis International.



Toby was an avid golfer and member for many years of Berkeley Hill Country Club, where he also served on the Board of Directors. Toby was a devoted husband, father, and friend. He loved reading, writing, learning, and making friends. He had a very giving spirit and made every day count.



Toby is survived by his much loved daughters, Nancy Everett and husband Steve, Susan Dailey and husband Jeff; his grandchildren, Scott Alan Dailey and wife Bethanie, Diana Marie Dailey, Stephanie Marie Jackson and husband Gator, Brendan Matthew Everett and fiancé Catherine; his twin great-grandchildren, Dean Tobias Dailey and Wyatt Lee Dailey.



Toby was predeceased by his dearly beloved wife of 59 years, Dorothy; his parents Elmer and Marie Ellison; his three sisters, Marilyn Sherwood, Connie Krueger, and Phyllis Welty.



There will be a memorial service on Saturday, March 12 at 1:00 PM at St. Martin in the Fields Episcopal Church in Brookhaven. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Wounded Warrior Project.

