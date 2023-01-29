X
Ellison, Ellen

Obituaries
2 hours ago

ELLISON (BABB), Ellen

Ellen Babb Ellison was born November 21, 1931 in Atlanta, GA, the only child of Miriam Babb Strum and James Babb. She attended West Fulton High School where she met the love 0f her life, Eugene Parks Ellison. They were married for nearly 71 years and had four daughters, Nancy Edith Coulon (Danny), Teri Marie Holland (Greg), Suellen Exley (Don) and Holly Jean Copeland (Tripp). Ellen and Eugene lived in College Park until 1975 when they moved to Fayetteville, GA. Ellen was a loving and caring mother and a very special "Mimi" to her 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. We will never forget her devotion and generosity and we feel so thankful that she is reunited with her Eugenie.




