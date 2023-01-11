Ellison, Clyde

ELLISON, Jr., Clyde



Clyde Ellison, Jr., age 91, of Jasper, Georgia, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023, at Northside Cherokee Hospital. Born in Montezuma, GA in 1931, he was a USAF Korean War veteran, a graduate of Georgia State University, and enjoyed a career as a successful executive in retail and financial services. He loved his farm in Pickens County and was often seen riding his golf cart with his faithful dog JJ.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria (Warren); and his parents, Clyde and Estelle (Childers) Ellison. Survivors include his children, Pamela (Neilson) Mackay, Melbourne Beach, FL, Susan (Jerry) Rau, Boonville, MO, Scott (Nancy) Ellison, St. Clairsville, OH; brother, Bobby Ellison, Monroe, GA; sister, Patricia Rich, Snellville, GA; grandchildren, Tommy (Jackie) Ayers, Central City, IA, Chris (Beth) Ayers, Mt. Vernon, IA, Caroline (Mason) Smith, Indialantic, FL, Candace (Brian) Viertel, Boonville, MO, David (Katie) Rau, Boonville, MO, Sarah (Max Svirin) Rau, Aurora, CO, Anthony (Amber Harris) Ellison, St. Clairsville, OH, Travis (Johnnie) Ellison, Tucson, AZ, Natalie (Eric Williams) Ellison, Brilliant, OH, Nathaniel Ellison, St. Clairsville, OH; and 12 great-grandchildren.



Funeral Service will be 12:30 PM, on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at the Chapel of Roper Funeral Home. The interment will follow in Georgia National Cemetery on Friday at 11 AM, with military honors.



The family will be receiving friends at Roper Funeral Home on Thursday from 11:00 AM, until the funeral hour. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Wreaths Across America.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Staff of Roper Funeral Home and Crematory.

