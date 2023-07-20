Ellis, Susan

ELLIS (BEDDINGFIELD), Susan



Susan Beddingfield Ellis, March 26, 1947 - July 5, 2023, passed peacefully at age 76. She leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, and an unwavering dedication to education. Susan, a lifetime resident of Marietta, Georgia, attended Sprayberry High School- Class of '65, Shorter College and received a Master's degree from West Georgia College.



Susan retired after teaching English for 30 years in Cobb County at Campbell High School, Oakwood High School and finishing her last 20 years at Walton High School. She spent several years as an Associate Professor at Kennesaw State University mentoring education students. She also spent some holidays and summers working as a social worker alongside her mother, Florence Beddingfield, at the Cobb County Emergency Aid. In retirement, Susan and her husband, David, explored the United States visiting friends and family from coast to coast, cruising the Caribbean and visiting the UK. She remained involved with longtime friends from high school as well as Cobb County Retired Teachers' Association.



Susan is survived by her son, Chris Stansell; husband, Dave Ellis; brother, Bill Beddingfield; and sister, Cherie Smith. She leaves behind nephew, Ryan Beddingfield; and two nieces, Savannah and Sommer Smith. Susan was preceded in death by her parents, William and Florence Beddingfield.



In remembrance of Susan, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Center for Family Resources (www.cft.org), in lieu of flowers. The family has planned a Celebration of Life for Susan, which will be held at the Atlanta Country Club, 500 Atlanta Club Dr., Marietta, GA 30067 on Thursday, July 27, 2023, 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM. The family plans a short program followed by an opportunity to visit with each other, refreshments will be provided. Dress is business casual.



