Ellis, Mary

ELLIS, Deacon Mary A.



Deacon Mary Alice Birch Ellis, former APS Principle, entered into rest January 23, 2022. A Celebration of Life was held Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 12:00 PM at the Ivy Community Center located at 3850 Stone Road, Atlanta, GA 30331. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery. Reverend Dr. David Wallace, Sr., Officiated. The Ivy Beyond the Wall service was held at 11:00 AM. She leaves to cherish her memory three sons, Alfred Douglas Ellis Jr. (Phyllis Gail), Kelvin Lewis Ellis (Darlene) and Harold Ellis (LaTosha). Eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, a brother-in-law, two nieces and a host of nephews, cousins and very dear friends. Funeral Services were entrusted to William Gayleano Murray and Son Funeral Home (ATLANTA CHAPEL), 923 McDaniel Street Atlanta, GA 30310 (404) 963-5634 www.wgmurrayandson.com.

