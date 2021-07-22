ELLIS, Marguerite



Marguerite Catherine Taylor Ellis, 94, passed peacefully in her sleep at her home in Grayson, GA on July 19. She was born to Lawrence E. and Marguerite F. Taylor on June 8, 1927 in Baltimore, MD. She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin C. Ellis, Jr. She is survived by her five sons, Benjamin C. Ellis III (Mary) of Berlin, MD, William C. Ellis (Selene) Snellville, GA, Michael A. Ellis (Linda) of Jefferson, GA, Robert L. Ellis of Grayson, GA, David P. Ellis (Shelley) of Jefferson, GA. Peg is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was affectionately known as Grandma Great by some and GGM by others.



In 1970 her husband Ben was transferred from Baltimore to Atlanta employed by Western Electric. They settled in Snellville and became founding members of St. Oliver Plunkett Catholic Church. She was a devout Catholic volunteering whenever needed. She and Ben were members of the Jolly Ollies senior group. She was an avid painter, baker and fun loving grandmother. We celebrate her long and wonderful life.



Visitation will be from 5 PM - 7 PM on Thursday, July 22, at Eternal Hills Funeral Home, 3954 Stone Mountain Hwy., Snellville, GA 30039. Funeral Mass will be at St. Oliver Plunkett Catholic Church on Friday, July 23, at 10 AM at 3200 Brooks Dr., Snellville, GA 30078.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul, Georgia. Please visit www.eternalhillsfuneralhome.com to place a loving tribute to Peg.

