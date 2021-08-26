ELLIS, Janet



Janet passed away unexpectedly on August 10th, 2021 at the age of 68. She graduated from Seabreeze High School in Daytona Beach in 1970 and the University of South Florida in 1974 before moving to Atlanta. Janet was buried at Mount Sinai Cemetery in Daytona Beach next to her Mother (Edyce) and Father (Morrie). She is survived by her two brothers, Gordy and Ace and her sister Laura. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Jerry Doliner Food Bank, 470 Andalusia Ave., Ormond Beach, FL 32174.

