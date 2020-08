ELLIS, Dorothy M. Celebration of Life Service for Mrs, Dorothy M. Ellis, "Mother Ellis", will be Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 11 AM, at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home Chapel, 1891 W. Macintosh Rd. Griffin, GA 30223, Bishop DC Watson, Eulogist. Interment, Westwood Gardens, Griffin, GA. Viewing, Today, 4 PM - 6 PM, at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home of Riverdale. Riverdale, GA. 770-909-8800.