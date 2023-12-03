ELLIS, Daisy



Daisy Almon Ellis, 90, died Monday, November 20, 2023 at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman Carl Almon, Sr. and Claudie Shirey Almon; and four older siblings. Daisy was born in Heard County, GA and spent her childhood in Newnan, GA and Marietta, GA. She graduated from Newnan High School and Greenleaf Business School. She worked as a secretary at Lockheed, where she met her future husband, Rutherford L. Ellis, Jr. They were married 58 years until his death in 2015.



Daisy was a longtime member of North Avenue Presbyterian Church and more recently of Northside Church. She was active in many church activities, especially Presbyterian Women's Circles and the Northside Bible Class.



She also served the community through numerous church ministries, such as hosting birthday parties at the Atlanta Day Shelter for Women and Children. She was active in the Junior League, the Primrose Garden Club and the Piedmont Women's Auxiliary.



Daisy stayed active for many years snow skiing, playing tennis and ice skating. She was a life member of the Atlanta Figure Skating Club. She also enjoyed participating in the Cardiac Rehabilitation program at GA Baptist.



Always a "people person," Daisy did many things to help her friends in the bridge club and her "birthday group". She enjoyed visits from her grandchildren, and she was a regular at several Buckhead restaurants where she enjoyed getting to know the staff and celebrating their birthdays and other milestones.



She is survived by daughters, Marie Ellis Murdaugh (George) and Nancy Ellis Riggs (Dan); grandchildren, Sarah and Marshall Murdaugh; and several nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Northside Church at 2799 Northside Dr. Atlanta, GA 30305.



A memorial service will take place at Northside Church on Wednesday, December 6 at 2:00 PM.





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