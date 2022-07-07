ELLIOTT, Silas



Silas Stocks "Si" Elliott, age 91, of McDonough, Georgia, passed away at home on June 30, 2022. A sixth-generation native of Henry County, Si was born April 1, 1931 in the house built on Elliott Road in 1865 by his paternal grandparents. He was a 1948 graduate of McDonough High School and a 1961 graduate of Georgia State (College) University.



He was preceded in death by his parents, William Joseph and Dovie Lee Bryans Elliott; and his sisters, Dorothy Paul and Marcella Mote. Survivors include his wife of fifty-one years, M. Kim Elliott; his daughters, Scarlett (Jeffrey) Shell of Atlanta and Sirce (William) Owen of McDonough; grandchildren Silas Shell, Mary Elliott Shell, Charles Owen, and George Owen; his sister, Betty Davis of Mableton; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



After high school, Si worked for the Georgia Department of Agriculture before joining the U.S. Air Force, serving in Japan from 1951 to 1955. After returning home, he worked for the U.S. Department of the Interior, Fish and Wildlife Service, and later for the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) at the Atlanta Army Depot, attending college at night. His final position in federal service was with OPM at the U.S. 8th Army in Seoul, South Korea, where he worked until he retired in 1970.



After retirement, Si returned to his native Henry County where he raised cattle and worked on the land that had been in his family for generations. He was involved in the community, serving as Chairman of the Henry County Development Authority, as Supervisor for the Henry County Soil and Water Conservation District, and spent many years as a member of the Henry County Rotary Club, serving as its president from 1989-1990. Si was a member of the Henry County Republican Party and the Henry County Veterans of Foreign Wars. He and his wife attended St. Joseph's Episcopal Church in McDonough, Georgia. Si enjoyed working as a "gofer" in his wife's flower shop on the McDonough Square. In his later years, he joked that he was a hunter/gatherer, who foraged the woods and roads each morning for sustenance.



During his time working overseas, Si developed a passion for traveling the world. He and Kim visited all seven continents and sailed on five oceans, taking several world cruises, and circumnavigating the globe numerous times. In addition to his world travel, he also visited all 50 states and took numerous cruises up and down the Mississippi River.



When he wasn't traveling, Si spent his time cultivating the land. He delighted in sharing what he grew in his garden and as well as his gardening knowledge. He enjoyed spending evenings meditating at his koi pond. Si was a life-long tentholder at Shingleroof Campground, only missing attendance during his years of service overseas. Si loved old scotch, cold beer, and good cigars. His sense of humor and straightforward honesty will be missed.



A memorial service will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 2580 GA Hwy 42 North, McDonough, Georgia 30253. An inurnment will follow at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville, Georgia on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may made be in Si's memory to Young America's Foundation, 1-800-USA-1776 or www.yaf.org; or to The Heritage Foundation, 1-800-546-2843 or www.heritage.org. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.



