ELLIOTT, Mark W.



Mark W. Elliott, age 58 of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021.



A native of Indianapolis, Indiana, Mark met the love of his life, Lorri K. Elliott, in high school 42 years ago. They married on December 10, 1982. As a young kid growing up in Indianapolis, Mark passionately followed IndyCar and basketball, and over his life grew to love and follow the PGA and Formula One, but the Word and its proclamation was his greatest devotion. His love for God permeated every fiber of his being.



During Mark's first year of brokerage, he fell in love with the lodging sector and joined Hodges Ward Associates in 1983. He later became a partner with Bill Hodges and Jack Ward, forming Hodges Ward Elliott in 1992. Mark would serve as the strategic leader of the firm's various business lines for nearly forty years and be regarded as one of the most highly decorated leaders in the hotel industry, selling more hotels than any other individual in the United States.



Mark had a genuine interest in every person he met and would go to lengths to ensure he could find common ground with anyone he encountered. He was curious about others. Relationships undeniably propelled every purpose. He had a deep appreciation for beauty, art, and literature. Still, nothing lit up his face more than speaking of his wife and children. He reveled in sharing a funny quip or a theological thought from his beloved wife or a song from his daughter or about a recent golf game with his son. Above all else, Mark loved to discuss his love for God.



Mark conducted himself every day with integrity and a competitive spirit that inspired everyone he worked with. Beyond his professional accomplishments, his intelligence, kindness, and friendship were treasured by all who knew him on a personal level. He was a past co-chairman of Industry Real Estate Finance Advisory Council, was a recipient of the prestigious "Jack A. Shaffer Financial Advisor of the Year" and "C. Everett Johnson" industry awards, and has long been one of the hotel sector's most recognized spokespeople and experts.



Mark is survived by his wife, Lorri, his two children, Paxton and Brynn, his mother, Dorothy Elliott, sister, Cynthia Ruggles, nephew Brad Damron, and niece Ashley Jenkins.



The family welcomes all to a visitation Thursday, June 17, 2021, at HM Patterson & Son Oglethorpe Hill at 4550 Peachtree Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30319, from 5-8 PM. On Friday, June 18, 2021, the funeral service will be at 11 AM with a 10 AM visitation preceding the service at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church at 3180 Peachtree Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305. The burial service will be private.



In lieu of flowers and in remembrance of Mark's life, the family asks that charitable donation to be made to:



The Bible Project



https://bibleproject.com/give/



The Village Church at Vinings (Mark and Lorri's Church)



2220 Bolton Rd NW



Atlanta, GA 30318



https://www.villagechurchvinings.org/



Church of the Resurrection (Brynn's Church)



1500 N. Ave. 53.



LA, CA 90042



https://resurrectionla.org/



The Flood (Paxton's Church)



https://diveintoflood.com/give/



