Elliott, M. Eunice

Obituaries
2 hours ago

ELLIOTT, M. Eunice

Marjorie Eunice Smith Elliott was born in Bradenton, Florida on January 12, 1931. She passed away at the age of 91 on July 25, 2022, in Atlanta. A memorial service celebrating Eunice's life will be held at Second Ponce De Leon Baptist Church at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 15.

Eunice's life was shaped by her deep faith in Christ and a passion for travel, literature and the performing arts. She was known for her independence, tenacity, discipline, humor and for hosting warm and elegant meals and family celebrations. She graduated from Furman University in 1952 with a B.A. in Speech and Drama, and received a Master's in Religious Education in 1954 from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. Upon graduation, she was called as Youth Director to First Baptist Church in Shreveport, LA (Dr. James W. Middleton, Pastor). In 1958, she was called as Youth Director to Second Ponce De Leon Baptist Church in Atlanta (Dr. Monroe F. Swilley, Pastor). She remained a member of SPDL throughout her life and taught youth and adult Sunday school classes for many years.

Eunice worked professionally and as a volunteer with several organizations. She was the administrator of the Breast Cancer Detection Demonstration Project at Georgia Baptist Medical Center (1978-1985). Her pride and joy was her association for over 20 years with Menders, Inc. (owned and operated by Betty Van Gerpen) where she continued to work into her 80's. She loved the over one hundred Certified Nursing Assistants who care for clients in their homes, at Lenbrook Square and other facilities. She also volunteered with the American Association of University Women (AAUW).

Eunice is survived by her daughter Alison Kosnett and her husband, Ambassador (Ret.) Philip Kosnett, by their children Alexander and Nicole, and by many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son Richard Leon Smith and sister Muriel Wilkinson.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church (https://app.easytithe.com/App/Giving/secondponce).

Eunice's ashes will be interred in Bradenton at a later date.




Funeral Home Information

H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel

4550 Peachtree Road Ne

Atlanta, GA

30319

https://tinyurl.com/tkcdmpbv

