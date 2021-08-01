Elliott, Kathryn

ELLIOTT (HALL), Kathryn "Kathy"



Passed away peacefully on July 26, 2021, at the age of 74, surrounded by her beloved family, following a five-year battle with cancer. Kathy is survived by her husband of over fifty years, Sidney Walker Elliott, of Marietta, Georgia; her son Adam Elliott and wife Tracy, of Roswell, GA; daughter Laura Elliott Baumeister and husband John, of Destin, FL. She is also survived by her 8 grandchildren, who were her pride and joy: Claire, Annabelle, Everett, Griffin, Nora, Theo, Jane and Alden. Additionally, she is survived by her brother, Chris Hall, of Houston, TX. Born in Decatur on March 25, 1947, to Ruth Hilson Hall and Thomas Hall, Kathy was a proud life-long Atlantan. She grew up in DeKalb County, graduating from Southwest DeKalb High School, then attended Georgia State University, for both her undergraduate and Master's degrees, where she met her other half, Sid, whom she married in 1970. Although they lived in multiple cities over the next few years, they settled in Dunwoody, where she and Sid raised their children and resided for over thirty years. Kathy worked in public education for over twenty-five years, in a variety of roles, and continued her involvement in the schools as a volunteer for many years thereafter, including in her grandchildren's schools. She was very active in the local ADK Chapter (honorary teaching sorority) and always brought fun to their gatherings. Kathy was heavily involved in her church, Sandy Springs Christian Church, singing with the Early Risers, and serving as both a deacon and elder. Kathy enjoyed reading, travel, hiking and all things outdoors. She adored her grandchildren and took great joy in planning and taking "Khaki-adventures." Always known for her energy and positive outlook on life, Kathy made friends of strangers wherever she went. Kathy's love of holidays, gift-giving and birthdays were legendary, especially her fun and unique birthday rap, which she regularly performed for both friends and strangers. A memorial service is planned for August 7, 2021, at 1:00PM, at Sandy Springs Christian Church, in Atlanta, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Kathy's honor to Sandy Springs Christian Church, 301 Johnson Ferry Road, Atlanta, GA 30328.

