ELLIOTT, Barbara J.



Mrs. Barbara J. Elliott, age 85, of Woodstock died August 12, 2021. An avid birdwatcher, she also enjoyed reading, writing poetry for her family, and volunteering at Northside Hospital-Atlanta. A devoted grandmother, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and was a loving and wonderful Mother to her children. She took great pride in the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren and was supportive of their goals. She will be especially remembered for her kindness, patience, and grace. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Elliott. She is survived by her daughters, Robin Elliott of Woodstock and Ann Elliott Gary (Patrick) of Alexandria, VA as well as her son Michael Elliott (Mary Helen) of Powder Springs. Survivors also include her grandchildren, April Bersch, Michael Bersch, Caitlin Elliott Matthews, Christian Elliott, Caroline Elliott, Emily Gary, and Britt Gary; great-grandchildren, Maci Matthews and Cason Matthews. Graveside Services will be held Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 2 PM in Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, GA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Berry College's Eagle Cam, Berry College, Rome, GA; the Mill Springs Academy in Alpharetta, GA; or to your favorite charity. Sandy Springs Chapel, 136 Mt. Vernon Hwy. Sandy Springs, GA 30328.



