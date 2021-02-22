ELLIOT, Virgil Lee



Virgil Lee Elliott, age 75, of Mableton, Georgia, passed away Friday, February 19th, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 11 am Thursday, February 25, 2021, in the Chapel of Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna with Reverend Scott Stevens officiating. Virgil was a career painter retiring from Specialty Finishes in 2007 and a long-time member of Hills Park Baptist Church in Atlanta. Preceding him in death are his parents, Harold and Addie Elliott, and brother Jody Elliott. Surviving is his wife, Reatha Elliott, daughters, Calista Brantly of Woodstock, Rebecca Wallace of Barboursville, W V., Stepson, Dennis Owens of Villa Rica, GA, brother, Leroy Elliott of Smyrna, GA, sister, Linda Medlin, Roopville, Ga, 6, grandchildren, 7, great-grandchildren & nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 3 to 8 PM at the Funeral Home in Smyrna. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements 770-435-4467 www.carmichaelcares.com



