ELLINGTON, Susan



Susan Woodbridge Ellington of Sandy Springs, GA passed away at her home on June 12, 2021, after her second battle with cancer. She was 66 years old. Susan's greatest love was her family to whom she was known for her infectious laughter, warm heart, and sharp wit.



In her early life, Susan had a decade-long career as a flight attendant before she retired to be home with her children, Jake and Lauren. In the last years of her life, Susan enjoyed a seasonal career working with the wonderful people at Pike Nurseries in Buckhead. Susan loved tennis, gardening, her many friends, and above all, spending time with her granddaughters to whom she was known as "Nina."



Susan and her husband, Timothy, met on a blind date on Friday the 13th and were married on July 30, 1983, at Peachtree Presbyterian Church in Buckhead.



Susan is survived by her husband, her two children, her daughter-in-law, her three siblings, and her two adoring granddaughters. Susan was predeceased by her mother, Palma Woodbridge.



A memorial service will be held this Friday at 2 pm at Sandy Springs Christian Church. Special thanks to the staff at Atlanta Cancer Care, Northside Hospital ICU, Hospice Atlanta, Arlington Memorial Park, and Southern Cremations.

