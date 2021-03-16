X

ELLINGTON, Raymond L.

Mr. Raymond L. Ellington of Fayetteville passed away March 14, 2021. He was born in Atlanta, GA to the late Jewel Willie (Juicy) and Margaret Ellington. Ray graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1960 and began working at the Atlanta Fire Department that same year. He retired from The Atlanta Fire Department (Atlanta) in September of 1994 as a Battalion Chief. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jack W. Ellington and is survived by his wife, Jeannie Ellington of Fayetteville; daughters, Shae Ellington of Champaign, IL; Kelley Ellington Casperson (Dave) of Justin, TX; son, Russell Ellington (Dena) of Dallas, TX; grandchildren, Kayla Casperson Hendrix and Aaron Ellington Casperson and nephews, Jeffrey W. Ellington and Gregory T. Ellington (Stacy).

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 11 o'clock at The First Christian Church of Tyrone with Minister Eddie Bowen and Minister Howard Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers those desiring may make donations to Brightmoor Hospice, 3247 Newnan Rd., Griffin, GA 30223 or to Fayette County Animal Shelter, 1262 GA Hwy. 74, Peachtree City, GA 30269. The family will receive friends from 9:45 until service time on Wednesday at The First Christian Church of Tyrone, 294 Jenkins Rd., Tyrone, GA 30290. Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.

